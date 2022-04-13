RPA: Board: member, RA: Defense: former: Deputy Minister Artak Zakaryan said Facebook: Post:

Nicole says in the National Assembly “if I had prevented the war, the situation would be the same today.”

I wonder why he makes his deputies so ignorant. Well, let’s say he deceived a part of the common people, how will he deceive the majority of the society?

At least.

1. Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni, Martakert and Askeran villages, Karvachar մեծ Most of the Kashatagh (Lachin) corridor would remain under the control of Artsakh. Even Ali said this after the war.

2. You would not give the 21-kilometer-long Goris-Kapan road belonging to Armenia to the Turks. (Who “negotiated” that?)

3. Artsakh would have international security guarantees for the realization of the right to self-determination.

We would not have had more than 4,000 victims.

5. We would not have such losses in the economy.

6. The sovereign territory of Armenia would not be occupied.

7. The Armenian Armed Forces would be fully efficient.

One thing was needed for all this. Nicole would not be the head of government.