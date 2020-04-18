‘I woke up feeling so much better’

Cristina Cuomo is making progress in her restoration after testing constructive for the coronavirus.

The spouse of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo informed Entertainment Tonight in an unique interview on Friday that she is “feeling so much better.”

“I feel pretty good today. Day 18 for him is when I woke [up] with my first symptom, which was basically a sinus-like infection,” Cristina informed ET. “I was highly congested, had a terrible sinus headache, and I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m so rundown. I’m not getting enough sleep, I’m feeling a lot of stress from care-giving and managing the kids and my own business that it just caught up with me.'”

“I was already out of my 14-day quarantine as a caregiver, so I thought I’m home free there’s no way this is corona,” she informed ET. “And the next morning I woke up without a sense of smell or taste — and I have a very strong sense of smell, so for me not to smell, you know, it felt like the world was falling apart around me.”

Chris, 49, the youthful brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, examined constructive for COVID-19 late final month and has been in self-quarantine in his household basement.

After “such intense, explosive, negative, sinus energy” and a hearty dose of vitamins, Cristina’s condition improved. “Today I woke up feeling so much higher,” she informed ET. “This feels like a head cold, essentially, and I’m doing everything I can to prevent it from getting into my lungs.”

Chris’s situation can be bettering after struggling debilitating fevers and hallucinations, and the emotional problem of not having the ability to hug his youngsters. The anchor has now gone three days with a fever and moved to the lounge to assist take care of the couple’s three youngsters, Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11. Cristina is recovering within the couple’s bed room.

On Friday, Cristina wrote on Instagram underneath a household photograph, “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice” with the hashtag #bobmarley. “Covid-19 got me,” she added. Also this week, Cristina posted an Instagram photo of her husband carrying a face masks as he descended the steps to the basement. Calling it a “slow, skittish recovery,” she shared that he nonetheless felt “consistently light-headed,” and was battling a fever.

On his personal Instagram page, Cuomo has been candid about his well being. Showing clips from his CNN program, he shared on Friday that “According to the new CDC guidelines, I’m fine now…but I don’t feel well, I don’t feel like I’m fine.”

Cuomo’s CNN colleague Brooke Baldwin additionally examined constructive for coronavirus.



