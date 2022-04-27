Home Armenia “I wish you to become a democratic state at some point and... Armenia “I wish you to become a democratic state at some point and in any way.” Vladimir Vardanyan to Kamal Jafarov | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “I wish you to become a democratic state at some point and in any way.” Vladimir Vardanyan to Kamal Jafarov | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The parents of the victims closed Vazgen Sargsyan Street. Tensed situation at the Prosecutor’s Office | Morning Armenia “Measles is more than a dangerous, deadly disease.” There are 21 major outbreaks of measles in the world Morning Armenia “If they loved the homeland at least a millimeter, they would have resigned long ago” ․ Seyran Ohanyan |: Morning Recent Posts Zillow downgraded at Wedbush, price target cut by 43% Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador of India | Morning: Model projects 200k US Covid-19 deaths unless masks are worn Armen Grigoryan and Toivo Klaar discuss efforts to strengthen EU regional stability in Armenian-Azerbaijani... Composer Aram Khachaturian Park is being renovated in Moscow Most Popular The government, well aware of the power of the youth, having used it in... Political technologist Armen Badalyan considers the involvement of young people in the protests of the last days extremely important և the actions with the... Ameriabank introduces new design payment cards (Video) Ameriabank presents a new design of payment cards created by the "handwriting" of the bank's customers. The brightest element of the new concept of card... Armenian startup produces hand prostheses from scratch (Video) They design, model, print and assemble with 3D printers. Young members of ArmBionics startup create hand prostheses from scratch. The startup director and co-founder... The Constitutional Court recognized Alen Simonyan’s election constitutional Today, the Constitutional Court recognized the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan as constitutional, the legitimacy of which was disputed... The swearing-in ceremony of the judges took place at the presidential residence Judges of the Court of First Instance of Lori Region Taron Tadjosyan, Martin Arzumanyan, Judges of the Court of First Instance of Shirak Region...