The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Republic of South Ossetia-Alania Alan Gaglo ․

“Dear Alan Edward,

On behalf of the people and the authorities of the Artsakh Republic, I personally congratulate you on your victory in the elections and on your election as President of the Republic of South Ossetia-Alania.

I am convinced that your knowledge, personal qualities, skills of a statesman will contribute to the continuous development of fraternal South Ossetia, to the strengthening of an independent state.

I hope that during your presidency the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to expand and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples.

I once again congratulate you, dear Alan Eduard, on your election to this highly responsible position.

I wish you success in all your endeavors, and the people of South Ossetia – peace and prosperity. “