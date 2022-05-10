The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Republic of South Ossetia-Alania Alan Gaglo ․
“Dear Alan Edward,
On behalf of the people and the authorities of the Artsakh Republic, I personally congratulate you on your victory in the elections and on your election as President of the Republic of South Ossetia-Alania.
I am convinced that your knowledge, personal qualities, skills of a statesman will contribute to the continuous development of fraternal South Ossetia, to the strengthening of an independent state.
I hope that during your presidency the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to expand and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples.
I once again congratulate you, dear Alan Eduard, on your election to this highly responsible position.
I wish you success in all your endeavors, and the people of South Ossetia – peace and prosperity. “
