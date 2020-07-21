I Wish We Taught Islamic Faith In Our Schools

Democrat Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Muslim voters on Monday, said he wished schools in America taught their students more about Islam.

“I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith,” he yearned. “I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. It’s one of the great confessional faiths.”

The presidential candidate made the comments at the “Million Muslim Votes” summit hosted by Emgage Action, the country’s largest Muslim American PAC.

The group had previously endorsed Bernie Sanders in the Democrat primary but endorsed Biden in April.

Joe Biden: “I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith” pic.twitter.com/l66xIYU6tc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2020

RELATED: Biden Campaign Staffer: Don’t Call Police Officers Pigs, Pigs Aren’t Racist

Islam in Schools

Whatever happened to that ol’ separation of church and state things liberals are so vehemently fond of?

It’d be interesting to know what Biden’s take is on having the Bible taught in our schools.

Aside from longing for Islam to be taught in schools, the presumptive Democrat nominee solidified his support for a two-state solution in the Middle East.

“I’ll continue to champion the rights of Palestinians and Israelis to have a state of their own — as I have for decades,” he told viewers. “Each of them, a state of their own.”

He vowed to end any ban on travel from nations harboring terrorists on his first day in office and blamed President Trump for “an unconscionable rise in Islamophobia.”

WOW! Christians and Jews can’t pray in public schools today, but if elected, @JoeBiden would love Islam to be taught in our schools. pic.twitter.com/CnK9gMu1Hg — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) July 21, 2020

RELATED: Omar Shreds Biden: Not Capable of Implementing Radical Change

Radical Left

Biden has come a long way since the old days when one of Congress’s more high-profile Muslim members, Rep. Ilhan Omar, criticized him as being unable to implement radical change in America.

That was less than a year ago.

And here he is now, suggesting Islam should be taught in our schools.

Joe Biden is pandering to Muslims now, saying that we must start teaching Islam in our schools & encouraging them to “mobilize” against Trump. #ShariaJoe https://t.co/vipGbIOxKJ — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) July 21, 2020

The Washington Examiner reports that the “Million Muslim Votes” event was a gathering “hosted with the aim of turning out a record number of Muslim voters for Biden in the fall.”

A letter signed by several Muslim American officials, including Omar, supporting Biden was organized by the group.

“Our number one goal is to remove Donald Trump from office and to replace him with someone who can begin to heal our nation,” the letter reads. “A Biden administration will move the nation forward on many of the issues we care about.”