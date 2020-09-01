‘I wish we had more time’ with Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman may have played archenemies on the blockbuster “Black Panther,” but the actors could not have been closer in real life.

“You are my big brother,” Jordan wrote on Instagram Monday. “Rest In Power Brother.”

Jordan, the Killmonger to Boseman’s Black Panther, shared an emotional social media tribute following the death of Boseman Friday of colon cancer at age 43.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan captioned several images of the duo. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.”

Chadwick Boseman: ‘Black Panther’ star dies of cancer at 43

Jordan repeatedly said he wished he “had more time” with Boseman throughout his tribute. He recalled their last conversations and the inspiration Boseman provided him.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever,” he wrote. “Whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

Jordan said Boseman’s silent battle with cancer, however, showed how much of a warrior his co-star was in real life. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, ahead of their filming “Black Panther” (2018) together.

“The thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are,” Jordan wrote.

He continued: “Through it all,…