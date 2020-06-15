I Wish Our Government Would Do Its Job And Protect The Nation And Its People

I have observed no signs of our government stopping this idiocy. Talking and yelling aren’t the answers; punishment for crimes is amongst the solutions. There are 1000s of crimes being committed solely to overthrow our nation. If that doesn’t meet the standard of CRIME, I don’t know what it really is.

TRUMP, ALONE CAN’T SAVE THIS COUNTRY

IF our government does not just take the stand of protecting its citizens, I believe we citizens who love our country should use up that stand and eliminate this idiocy and hate. I firmly support President Trump, but he alone may not be in a position to save our country.

If Congress doesn’t help him, and if ordinary citizens can’t stop the idiocy of the left, I see no real solution in short supply of out and out war: ordinary citizens vs. Satan’s Servants. And directly after we win, we ought to form a much better government than we actually have. NO America haters ought to be allowed inside our government. As we speak, I think that at least 1 / 2 of our government consists of Satan’s Servants.

BREAKING IT DOWN

Generally, in this country, the political spectrum works similar to this: to the best is minimum government and maximum individualism. The “far-right” is the fanatic libertarians. To the left is maximum government get a grip on of society, the socialists. The “far-left” is the rabid Marxists; the fascists aren’t quite as far left but still are socialists.

“Conservatives” are somewhere in the centre. Conservatives want the minimal government that may do just what a government is meant to do, and governmental functions kept to the lowest level possible: community, then state, then federal. The reason behind this is not abstract theory, but instead the observation that power corrupts and politicians cannot be trusted.

The main disimilarity between Progressives and Conservatives is their view of human nature. Progressives think that humanity is inherently good and that people can “progress,” Star-Trek style, towards a much better society. (The funny thing is that the rabid far-right libertarians have quite similar view, just different means). Progressives value feelings and theory over reality and far prefer what should occur to what will happen.

Conservatives, on the other hand, observe that there is both good and evil in everyone, that human nature hasn’t changed much previously 10,000 years despite our technological progress and that we have to “conserve” – thus the name – those solutions that have been proven to work, including the free market and limited government.

THIS JUST ISN’T ABOUT DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS

I will continue telling the unpleasant truth, even when my comments are not upvoted. This isn’t about Democrats and Republicans, and the planet does not revolve around Donald Trump; it is a top-down revolution. Chaos and anarchy really are a precondition to imposing the will of a tiny minority over the majority. The destruction of the rule of law is part of the same strategy.

The process started when politicians, Republicans, and Democrats, refused to uphold what the law states and seal the border. The ruling class needed cheap labor and an underclass to be used being an “army of the dispossessed” contrary to the middle class. Illegals were incentivized to come here by offering them driving licenses, free health care, and college tuition.

They were protected from deportation and incarceration even though they committed crimes. The entire circus could have been ended at at any time by the us government.

If the ruling class could suspend our constitutional rights in just a matter of days due to a so-called pandemic, then they may do anything. Elections have become irrelevant, just another method to legitimize tyranny.

TRUMP HAS TAKEN OFF THE MASKS OF DEMS AND REPUBLICANS

But Trump has taken the masks off many both Democrats and Republicans and had the proper instincts about China a long time before he was even elected. I still believe that his greatest mistake was going along with health practitioners Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

Talking about both of these – they truly are at it again supplying dire warnings of new waves due to the protests and that states who are still shut down should stay so and others should rethink reopening.

Let me end by saying, he still needs help.

