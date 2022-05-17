Avetik Chalabyan’s lawyer Arthur Harutyunyan’s Facebook post. “I officially declare that during the confrontation Mr. Chalabyan did not say Tornik Aliyan’s words that he had nothing to do with him. As for whether or not to testify, I will simply say the following: I do not rule out that Tornik was informed about the secrecy of the preliminary investigation, but was not informed that this secrecy is temporary. to make the property the witness Tornik’s multi-page testimony. As for the fact that I can not release the defendant from prison, I will simply urge Tornik not to comment on circumstances about which he has no idea, not to try to interfere in the work of professionals. “

According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.