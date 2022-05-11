Facebook post by Razminfo website coordinator, military expert Karen Vrtanesyan

Let me touch upon the thesis “there is no one in the positions, you are closing the street” for the last time…

1. Many of those blocking the street are fighting guys. They kept their positions, some were injured and lost friends, but Nicole handed over those positions with one signature.

2. Nicole has decided not to send any more servicemen to Artsakh! The lack of people in the positions is not due to the fact that in Yerevan a student, programmer, teacher, doctor or builder participates in a protest.

3. Nicole reduces the army, Nicole introduces new groups exempting them from military service in order to please this or that group of the population. The demonstrations have been going on for a month, and the problems in the positions have been since November 2020.

4. It is Nikol who has not been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces for 2+ months, from which all the personnel problems in the Armed Forces arise.

5. If there are no people in the positions, what do thousands of well-fed, strong police officers, multicolored berets, internal troops, and finally snipers do in the capital? Why aren’t they in positions?

6. We are fighting for our positions not to be handed over by Baku’s oral or written instructions… We are fighting to stop the dictator who defeated the country, tore the country apart and led the country to a new catastrophic war. And the front line of the struggle for Armenia, for Artsakh is now in the streets of Yerevan.

These are the positions that must be crowded at the moment if we want Armenia to have a future.