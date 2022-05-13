“Those present here know better than me that the current authorities are handing over the country, the current authorities are Turkish citizens, liars, turning Armenians against Armenians,” said Tadevos Avetisyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction of the National Assembly, during a rally in France Square.

Addressing the citizens who think that it will be good if a peace agreement is signed, the deputy said ․ “I want to say that deep down, when they think that these authorities will hand over the country, it will be good for them, they will bring sausage, bread and water, it is a lie. I will tear their mask with only ten points on this paper, with which they are hiding, they say, if we open the border with Turkey, it will be good, we beg for peace so that you can live well. “They are lying.”

Recalling the promises of the power that came to power, he insisted that in reality those promises were not fulfilled and said ․ “They promised that our economy would have revolutionary growth. What happened to the economy? Only a small increase in 2018, before the potential of your arrival, after that you promised ten percent economic growth, four years have passed, the economy of our country is exhausted every day. You promised millions of dollars in investments, where are they? The state debt has been increased by one thousand dollars per person in four years. Took 2.5 billion dollars, what did you do? You have increased the state debt of the country by forty percent. The population is decreasing. You bring death. You killed with Kovid, with war, man, you move, you kill people. Your mask is torn! ”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan