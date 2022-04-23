"I will not exchange the backstage excitement, pleasant tension and applause for anything." Morning:

Interview with choreographer Sabina Mikayelyan

– Sabina, first tell me a little about yourself, please detail what your preferences are.



– I am Sabina Mikaelyan, who has been dancing all her conscious life, it is not just a job for me, but a state of mind, without which I can not imagine my essence. My freedom, love, feelings, thoughts are combined while dancing. both on stage and in the hall.

– At what age did you start dancing? Where do you study and in what department?

– When I was 3 years old, my mother made a decision and accepted me to “Sofi Devoyan Cultural Center”, now looking back I am convinced that nothing happens by accident, I will always be grateful to my mother for that fateful decision for me. I graduated from the “Dance Directing” department of the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema. I studied in the course of Anna Rashidovna, to whom I would like to once again send my deep respect and words of gratitude.



– What competitions have you participated in and what successes have you registered in this field?

– I have never lacked participation in competitions and festivals, both in Armenia and abroad. To this day, I participate as both a dancer and a choreographer, introducing the dance skills of my students aged 3-16.

– Is there anyone whose role you attach importance to in terms of professional growth and achievements? What kind of dances do you prefer to dance?

– The desire to learn has always accompanied me, and I am happy that today, thanks to my diligence, I can be accountable to my conscience. That said, I did not disappoint my parents or my teachers who believed in me. I would like to add that my professional path would not have been so professional if I had not met the RA Honored Dancer Sofi Devoyan in my life, who was a source of stimulus and inspiration for me.

At the beginning of the interview I mentioned that dancing is a state of mind for me, so I prefer all dance styles, depending on the given state of mind. If I’m romantic, then lyrical predominates in my list. I like to deliver rhythms with self-expressive movements.

– If it were not for dance, what profession would you choose?

– I have had similar thoughts. If I were not a dancer… I think whatever profession I chose, it would definitely be related to the stage. The stage is the seemingly infinite world where I am with myself. I will never exchange that backstage excitement, pleasant tension, and finally, applause for anything.

– To what extent is dance a means of self-expression for you?

– There is no unit of measurement.

