"I will not exchange the backstage excitement, pleasant tension and applause for anything." Morning:

Interview with choreographer Sabina Mikayelyan
– Sabina, first tell me a little about yourself, please detail what your preferences are.
– I am Sabina Mikaelyan, who has been dancing all her conscious life, it is not just a job for me, but a state of mind, without which I can not imagine my essence. My freedom, love, feelings, thoughts are combined while dancing. both on stage and in the hall.
– At what age did you start dancing? Where do you study and in what department?
– When I was 3 years old, my mother made a decision and accepted me to “Sofi Devoyan Cultural Center”, now looking back I am convinced that nothing happens by accident, I will always be grateful to my mother for that fateful decision for me. I graduated from the “Dance Directing” department of the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema. I studied in the course of Anna Rashidovna, to whom I would like to once again send my deep respect and words of gratitude.
– What competitions have you participated in and what successes have you registered in this field?
– I have never lacked participation in competitions and festivals, both in Armenia and abroad. To this day, I participate as both a dancer and a choreographer, introducing the dance skills of my students aged 3-16.
– Is there anyone whose role you attach importance to in terms of professional growth and achievements? What kind of dances do you prefer to dance?
– The desire to learn has always accompanied me, and I am happy that today, thanks to my diligence, I can be accountable to my conscience. That said, I did not disappoint my parents or my teachers who believed in me. I would like to add that my professional path would not have been so professional if I had not met the RA Honored Dancer Sofi Devoyan in my life, who was a source of stimulus and inspiration for me.
At the beginning of the interview I mentioned that dancing is a state of mind for me, so I prefer all dance styles, depending on the given state of mind. If I’m romantic, then lyrical predominates in my list. I like to deliver rhythms with self-expressive movements.
– If it were not for dance, what profession would you choose?
– I have had similar thoughts. If I were not a dancer… I think whatever profession I chose, it would definitely be related to the stage. The stage is the seemingly infinite world where I am with myself. I will never exchange that backstage excitement, pleasant tension, and finally, applause for anything.
– To what extent is dance a means of self-expression for you?
– There is no unit of measurement.
Sona KYARUNTS
“Aravot” daily
22.04.2022:
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.