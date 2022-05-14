“My son was killed and seriously injured on the outskirts of Shushi on November 7,” Borik Koytikov, the father of Gevorg Adrikhanyan, who died in the 44-day war, told Aravot’s “Confrontation” program in connection with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement “to prevent a war that would have left us in the same situation, of course without casualties.”

In connection with Nikol Pashinyan’s statement, the parents and relatives of the servicemen killed in the 44-day war demand from the law enforcement to involve him as a defendant in 2020. In the criminal case on the circumstances that led to the catastrophic consequences of the Artsakh war and call to account for the death of their children.

The prosecutor’s office assures that it has no constraints on war cases. The other guest of the “Confrontation” program, Anna Mkrtchyan, the mother of Haykaz Mkrtchyan, who died in the 44-day war, is skeptical. “It would be ideal if they did not have constraints. But in the current conditions, it is difficult. In my opinion, there will be some impact in any case. “

Referring to the accusations that the parents gathered in front of the prosecutor’s office are part of the political struggle, Anna Mkrtchyan says. “This is not part of a political struggle, this is a demand for justice. In the end, our boys fell victim to this so-called policy. ” He added: “None of us is going to swallow the words. We will demand an answer for every drop of our boys’ blood. That’s why we did not raise the boys, to bring them up to be sacrificed “for nothing”. In other words, it turns out that they took the boys, soaked Artsakh in their blood and then gave a gift to the Turks.

“Everyone has done what they did, they will have to answer. This answer has to do with blood, let them not play games. “This answer has to do with the curse, let them not play with it,” said Borik Koytikov.

We inquired, saying that he should give an answer: what do they expect more specifically, criminal or moral responsibility? In this context, we reminded that after the war Nikol Pashinyan was kneeling in front of the graves, apologizing to the soldiers’ parents. “I do not accept any apology,” said Anna Mkrtchyan. The last chance was not mentioned at all, it turned out later, after the war… I do not accept any apology. “Those who are guilty, those who are guilty, must be held accountable. I will not bring my son, but I demand an answer for the bloodshed.”

And Borik Koytikov said. “If the apologist finds a word to tell me to forget how you last saw your son before closing the lid, if the apologist takes it out of my soul, I will forgive him in my soul. It is not like saying that we bow before you : You do not have to bow down. We are very forgiving people. But an apology for the blood? ”

