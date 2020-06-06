Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is livid with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and is even calling for him to retire on account of the truth that he dared to say that he doesn’t agree with those that kneel throughout the nationwide anthem.

Fox News reported that Sharpe let free on Brees on Thursday, calling his apology “meaningless” and saying that he has misplaced his respect endlessly.

“He issued an apology, Skip [Bayless], but it’s meaningless because the guys know he spoke his heart the very first time around,” Sharpe mentioned throughout the Fox Sports 1 present. “I don’t know what Drew’s going to do, but he probably should just go ahead and retire now. He will never be the same.”

Sharpe, who performed within the NFL for 14 years, went on so as to add that Brees’ teammates “will never look at him the same because he spoke his heart.”

“It wasn’t what he said, it was how he said it,” he continued. “He was defiant. I will never respect the man.” This got here after Brees instructed Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that he won’t ever agree with gamers kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem as a result of he comes from a navy household.

“Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States,” Brees mentioned. “I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place.”

“So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about,” he added. “And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed.”

Brees has since been hit with tons of backlash for his feedback and apologized profusely a number of occasions, saying that his feedback had been “insensitive and completely missed the mark on what we are facing right now as a country.” On Friday morning, he posted a video to Instagram wherein he apologized as soon as once more.

There is nothing incorrect with the feedback that Brees made concerning the nationwide anthem, so it’s completely ridiculous that Sharpe is now blasting him for what he mentioned on this means.

It’s unhappy that we’ve fallen as far as a nation that merely defending our anthem and our flag is so controversial that it’s one thing over which you’ll lose your job and livelihood.

