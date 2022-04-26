Home Armenia “I went with 40 prosecutors and served in the trench, I could... Armenia “I went with 40 prosecutors and served in the trench, I could have been your son’s place with the same success.” Arthur Davtyan, Mkhitar Galeyan’s father | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 26, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “I went with 40 prosecutors and served in the trench, I could have been your son’s place with the same success.” Arthur Davtyan, Mkhitar Galeyan’s father | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Will the prosecutor’s office give the status of the legal successor of the victim to the parents of the victims? Morning Armenia Suren Papikyan visited military bases | Morning Armenia Jirayr Sefilyan. “In 10-15 days everything will fall into place and many will know that there is no need to have excessive hopes... Recent Posts No change to school reopening guidelines despite Pence’s comment Biden’s unexpected radical approach to the presidency See how US troops survived Iran missile attack Turkish Justice Minister calls Armenian opposition MP’s initiative a “public insult” ․ Ermenihaber.am... Euros 2020: Italy’s thrilling victory is a crushing blow for England Most Popular Armen Grigoryan will meet with Ali’s assistant Haji in Brussels Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will meet with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Haji in Brussels on Monday,... “We need to take into account scientific justifications when saying our word in state... Today, in the conference hall of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, President Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the annual general... Sports food. Is it safe for health? explains the fitness trainer Aysor.am tells its readers about sports nutrition today. What is sports nutrition, to whom it is indicated or contraindicated, what you need to... Ant Anstead Claims Custody Of Son Ant Anstead seems very much angry at the moment. He has recently filed a lawsuit claiming full custody over his son, Hudson. Anstead was... Suren Papikyan visited military bases On April 29, within the framework of a working visit, the RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan visited one of the military units located...