Joe Biden provided a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday in which he made a series of embarrassing errors as he had a hard time to check out a teleprompter. None of this mattered to significantly liberal Hollywood star and director Rob Reiner, nevertheless, as he fasted to luxurious appreciation on the 2020 Democratic governmental candidate.

Rob Reiner In Denial About Biden

“I watch Joe Biden and I see a man who can save Democracy,” Reiner tweeted after viewing the current failure amongst Biden speeches.

I watch Joe Biden and I see a man who can save Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 31, 2020

RELATED: Rob Reiner Says He ‘d Go To The Polls To Put This ‘Racist Criminal’ Trump Behind Bars

Unlike Reiner, when I take a look at Biden, I simply see a man who is so hopelessly in over his head that he can’t survive a single speech without making humiliating synthetic pas. During his speech, Biden got lost in his own words as he attempted to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s Mess Of A Speech

“COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year—look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, it’s, er, I mean, y’think about it,” Biden stated. “More lives this year than any other year for the past hundred years.”