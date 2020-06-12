I was wrong about a ‘pampered generation’

How usually did you hear an ex-player lament ‘the game’s gone soft, you do not even see a tackle today’ or ‘that player would not have lasted five minutes in our day’ while talking nostalgically about the hard knocks of the 1970s? In football, toughness has usually been wrongly defined as referencing physical attributes.

Go further right back, and I am sure you may hear the post-war heroes from the late 1940s and 1950s saying how lucky those playing in the top division in the 1960s and 1970s were because they could train at the club’s own facility every day, and did not want to get a bus alongside fans to the overall game or have a job outside football to support their loved ones.

My fear upon my retirement as a player – especially having spent so much time watching academy football – was there was a growing disconnection between youngsters, some who become multi-millionaires by their early 20s, and the fans they represent.

I no longer genuinely believe that. England’s current group of elite players are stronger, more independent and willing to simply take greater risks with their career than those before. This generation isn’t pampered. It is enlightened and pioneering.

Strength of character manifests it self in various forms. My mistake after the Iceland debacle was in arguing it is measured in a footballer solely by his or or her actions on a football field – if they possessed what I understood to be ‘streetwise’ skill and knowledge to consistently excel at the greatest level.

What I had not appreciated or noticed was how young footballers’ savviness was rapidly evolving in a fresh, exciting way.