“This law is based on a principle still known in Roman law – a law cannot be born from a violation of law. The logic of this law is not new. An attempt is being made to manipulate, to spread rumors, to connect this with deprivation. Let me be clear, this law does not fight against the people who are successful in the economy, “said Vladimir Vardanyan, a member of the CP faction and chairman of the committee, at the sitting of the NA Committee on State and Legal Affairs today, when the draft amendment to the law on property of illegal origin was discussed.

He mentioned ․ “The point is that the official is prohibited from engaging in other activities, except for scientific-pedagogical activities. For example, in the case of the president. The term of office is ending. It is clear from the law how much the president’s salary is, but it turns out that a person’s property is not X, but one million X. The question arises: was it possible to earn that much money through scientific and pedagogical activities, or maybe he had an aunt in the USA who passed on an inheritance? If it is proved, very well. But if there is no such thing, but a lot of capital has been accumulated, then at whose expense has it been accumulated, has it not been accumulated at my expense, or at the expense of the people participating in the opposition demonstrations today? If we are talking about property of illegal origin, the owner of it is the society. ”

Vladimir Vardanyan added ․ “Sometimes I wondered why this opposition process started right now. I could not understand the logic. After the elections, I did not see anything that would indicate that there were any accumulated negative social energies, which could be manifested in the form of marches and demonstrations. Finally I understood ․ When the first lawsuits went to court, it became clear that this was not so much a struggle for power or change, but for the preservation of one’s own “legal income.” This is dangerous for the country’s economy and security. “

It should be reminded that the opposition is taking part in acts of disobedience demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

Luiza SUKIASYAN