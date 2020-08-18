‘I was playing Ronaldo on FIFA, then in real life!’ – Spurs star Tanganga reflects on meetings with CR7 & Mane

The Tottenham protector was tossed in at the deep end throughout an advancement project, with Juventus and Liverpool amongst those he dealt with

Japhet Tanganga has actually been showing on a remarkable advancement project at Tottenham which saw him go from playing versus the similarity Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane on FIFA to dealing with the Juventus and Liverpool super stars in real life.

The 21-year-old protector formed part of Mauricio Pochettino’s pre-season strategies heading into 2019-20.

He figured in International Champions Cup components throughout a hectic summer season, with among those getaways seeing him meet Serie A victor Juve and a particular five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“That was crazy! It didn’t feel real in many ways,” Tanganga informed talkSPORT of lining up versus Ronaldo.

” I was thinking, ‘I was just playing this man on FIFA but now this is real life, I’ m playing versus among the greats’. He has an existence for sure.

“Luckily, I played well that day and so did the team, but I’ll never forget coming up against him for sure.”

Ronaldo discovered the target in that contest, however Spurs went out 3-2 winners on the day.

Tanganga went on make his competitive bow in a Carabao Cup clash with Colchester, prior to Jose Mourinho tossed him in at a Premier League deep end throughout a top-flight …