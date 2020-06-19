‘I was paid to stay bigger’: Rebel Wilson reveals her incredible 18kg weight loss comes after staying overweight for the sake of her Hollywood career

The 40-year-old Australian actress, Rebel Wilson, just revealed that she was getting paid to remain overweight. After losing 18 kg of weight recently, she said that she was finally ready to prioritize health over Hollywood.

The Aussie actress further revealed that her mental health has suffered too because of her overweight. She further added over an interview that Hollywood lacks a representation of plus-size actors.

While speaking with The Sun, she said that her decision to lose weight and prioritize her health came to her when she turned 40 last March. Rebel Wilson has also been posting incredible pictures in her Instagram account.

The How To Be Single star stated that her move was not to reach a certain size but to really focus on her overeating issues. She added that the goal was to gain physical health and mental peace.

On Monday, in an interview with Sunrise, the Pitch Perfect star said that she hoped to lose at least 75 kg. The actress further revealed that the COVID-19 restrictions have impeded her exercises. She said that she’s happy about gyms reopening in Australia because she is ready to hop on and get her exercise game going.

On a hilarious note, she added that she has been exercising on the dirt in a nearby park as of now.

Source