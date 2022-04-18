"I was looking for and found" - a series of photos | Morning:

The guests from Yerevan I met on Tumanyan Street did not want to be photographed. However, not a single member of the beautiful family was photographed, and three Russians stood in front of the camera.

The Iranians were on North Avenue.

While talking to them, I found out that they had come to Yerevan to meet a relative who had come to Armenia from England.

The women of the group did not want to be photographed. The others did not see any problem.

The Palestinian Jean Abdon Museum is sitting and asking.

– History Museum of Armenia?

I say.

– What country museum, if not Armenia?



– I have some Greek blood, my mother is Armenian, my last name is from my Palestinian father. Eh, let’s be satisfied with three bloods. He speaks Armenian, French and, of course, Arabic.

He says, “I was robbed by other tourists.” Tnashen, I say in my mind. Who puts twenty thousand dollars in his pocket and goes to the market?

The black boy was both handsome and his clothes in a combination of black and gold matched the yellow of the ice cream.

So I said and explained that a picture could appear in “Aravot” daily. She smiled beautifully and said, “Okay.” He is from Nigeria and how he got here, he said that he is happy in Armenia. He is also a football player.



Shake A. PETROSYAN

«Morning:» Daily Newspaper

16.04.202:2: