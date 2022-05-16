A concert dedicated to the 70th birthday of jazz musician, pianist and composer David Azaryan took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall, which was a real jazz fireworks display. The memorial concert was entitled Living in Jazzland. It was a special tribute to the memory of the famous musician. Exclusive archive footage was shown, video messages of musicians related to Azaryan.

The musicians representing the Armenian jazz palette performed not only works by David Azaryan, but also works dedicated to him.

Well-known saxophonist, instrumentalist and composer Armen Hyusnunts performed with his jazz quartet. “I must admit that David Azaryan is one of the exceptional musicians who has played an important role in my life with his presence and professional activity. “He became one of the exceptional people whose music and live performances were crucial for me as a teenager, choosing a profession and further development, who had just been fascinated by the charm of the potential of jazz music,” said Armen Hyusnunts. He added that by attending Davit Azaryan’s concerts many times, he became infected with the joy that the charismatic jazz musician had on stage.

“I have always enjoyed the encouragement of David as a senior partner, sometimes with gestures, sometimes silently, but with a smile, which was very important for a novice musician,” said Hyusnunts.

Among others, Levon Malkhasyan, Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Arsen Nersisyan’s quartet, singer Larisa Prazyan also took part in the concert. “Whoever saw Davit Azaryan on stage, from emotion to ecstasy, saw that range through him,” said saxophonist Arsen Nersisyan. And although the pianist of his quartet did not attend the concert due to ill health, his absence was not felt, as Arsen Nersisyan filled that gap with a piano.

Vahagn Hayrapetyan also told interesting episodes. All the performed works were received with special warmth. He left the hall satisfied.

Let us remind you that David Azaryan has lived in the United States since 1989. He:

He has taught at Berkeley College of Music in Boston, Long School of Music, Brown University in Providence, and the Cambridge School of Music. David Azaryan has performed in major concert halls in Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, and performed with great musicians. He has written chamber instruments, jazz compositions, theatrical and film music. He was a laureate of several international competitions.

In 2003, Azaryan’s life was cut short in Boston due to a car accident.

Gohar HAKOBYAN