The actions of the struggle for Artsakh continue in Freedom Square. It is the 7th day that Arthur Vanetsyan, the former director of the National Security Service, the leader of the “Homeland” party, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, has announced a sit-in strike.

According to the leader of the “Homeland” party, former members of the “Civil Contract” party approached him and stated that they accepted that this government was destructive.

“Those people come at night, for example, around 05:43 this morning, someone came in a mask, then I saw who it was, I was in shock, I said, what are you doing here? He said, ‘I’m disgusted with them “,” Vanetsyan stated in a conversation with journalists.

Vanetsyan noted that this person is not a state official, but has actively supported this government in the public sphere.