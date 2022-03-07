“I was the governor of Syunik at that time. We are talking about 2017! “Besides, I do not think that corruption schemes have ever worked in the factory since 2014,” Hayastan bloc MP, chairman of the NA Economic Affairs Committee, former governor of Syunik and former member of the board of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine stated at a briefing with journalists in the parliament today. Vahe Hakobyan.

Let us remind you that SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan clarified առաջ “The corruption scheme operating in” Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine “CJSC, as a result of which the state caused a particularly large damage of 15 billion 17 million 640 thousand 469 drams, was implemented during Mher Poloskov’s administration.”

“In connection with the SRC announcement, I did not go particularly deep into the topic, but as far as I understood, it is about a streaming deal, then agreed with the SRC. The general public needs to understand what a streaming deal is. At that time, due to the international prices of copper and the condition of the plant, the debt burden, as far as I know, a decision was made by the operative management, it passed on the advice. It was decided to sign a streaming deal to sell the copper concentrate to Company X a few years ago. In other words, to take the money in full from the beginning, with a guarantee that, for example, the concentrate will be provided in ten years, “Vahe Hakobyan said.

Remembering that in 2019, when prices had already stabilized, the deal was “pity back”, everyone received their money ․ “Now the State Revenue Committee has considered that as a result of that deal, the operative leadership has damaged the state by 15 billion. If the director accepted it, maybe the question should be addressed to the director and not to me? ”

In response to the clarifying question whether the deal was agreed with the State Revenue Committee, Vahe Hakobyan answered ․ “Let me say again, I was a governor. Do not confuse shareholder, board and operational management. They have different functions. The shareholder does not have to know what the operative management is doing. ”

In response to another question on the topic, Vahe Hakobyan clarified ․ “I did not have a share and I do not have one in the factory. I have been the Deputy General Director and a member of the council. “

