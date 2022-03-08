Congratulations on Women’s Day!



It is no secret that for centuries the Armenian woman has been considered the one who built and kept the hearth bright. Today, thanks to you, our best national traditions are preserved, thanks to your unbreakable will, we have such a patriotic generation.

I express special gratitude to our heroic mothers who gave their most precious child to the Homeland.



I warmly congratulate the mothers of our soldiers, whose sons are currently serving in the Armenian Army. May the spring of your sons be in peace forever.

