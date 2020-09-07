Former First Lady Michelle Obama just made a surprising admission about her marriage, confessing that she wanted to “push Barack out of the window.”

Michelle Obama Gets Candid About Her Marriage

While talking to guest Conan O’Brien during the latest episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” the former First Lady was candid about the ups and downs of her marriage to Barack Obama.

“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit,” she said. “And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”

Michelle went on to tell her listeners to go about finding a partner as if you’re assembling an all-star basketball team, and that a person should ideally pick the absolute best person to be with.

“You want LeBron [James]. You don’t want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn’t make the team, but we often don’t think about that,” she said. “What you’re supposed to say is, ‘I have married LeBron. My version of LeBron.’”

Michelle Gives Out Marriage Advice

Michelle also talked about how important it is to give yourself time to see the person…