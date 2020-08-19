I wanted to look straight in your eyes and understand whether there is anyone to question the Armenian victory – Serzh Sargsyan – Panorama

Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan provided initial remarks throughout the interview on Wednesday and discussed the factors he chose to accept the invite of the parliamentary advertisement- hoc Commission analyzing the April war and response the concerns of the Commission members.

Sargsyan remembered his remarks throughout the Commission sitting:

“I decided to come over, even if their concerns were relevant, since I wanted to look straight in your eyes trying to understand whether there is anyone to question the victory of the Armenian side in the Four-Day April War. Is there anyone who can professionally substantiate that Azerbaijan is on the winning side while it has lost most of its elite units? Can anyone tell me that the Armenian side which stopped a large-scale offensive with numerous examples of unspeakable courage suffered a defeat? Can anyone provide evidence of a war ever waged in the history of mankind where only soldiers fought and won without commanders?,” stated the previous president.

In his words, he has actually up until now stopped working to speak up about the April War and downplay the speculations on this subject as there had actually been no requirement for it, and then there no usefulness. “That is why I proposed to hold a commission hearing with my involvement at the end of the state of emergency situation, so …