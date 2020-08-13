‘I want to see you play football!’ – Berbatov sends impassioned message to Real Madrid outcast Bale

A previous Tottenham striker can not comprehend why the Welshman isn’t playing routine football if he remains in peak physical condition

Dimitar Berbatov states Gareth Bale “is too gifted to sit on the bench” which “something is not right” with the Real Madrid outcast at the Bernabeu.

Bale hasn’t seen a single minute of action considering that returning from lockdown, having actually been an unused alternative in 8 of Madrid’s last 10 La Liga components.

The 31- year- old was likewise a surprise omission from Zidane’s 22- male team for recently’s Champions League quarter- last 2nd- leg tie versus Manchester City, which the Blancos lost 2- 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of that clash, the Frenchman discussed that Bale had actually asked to be overlooked, however likewise firmly insisted that he still takes pleasure in “a relationship of respect” with the skilled winger.

Despite Zidane’s remarks, rumours of a rift in the dressing space have actually continued, and Madrid are being tipped to capitalize the Wales worldwide throughout the summertime transfer window.

Berbatov has actually confessed to being astonished by Bale’s existing circumstance, having actually seen him win 4 Champions League crowns and 2 La Liga titles considering that moving to Santiago Bernabeu from Spurs in 2013.

The Bulgarian, who likewise took pleasure in a spell at Tottenham at the height of his profession, desires to see the Welshman back …