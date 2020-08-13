‘I want to get even fitter’ – Robben delays first match back for Groningen after coming out of retirement

The Eredivisie side handle PEC Zwolle in a friendly on Friday however the winger will not include after feeling the impacts of some extreme training

Arjen Robben will not make his first look for Groningen versus PEC Zwolle on Friday after he asked for not to be thought about for choice.

Former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea star Robben came out of retirement and signed a one- year agreement with his boyhood club Groningen, who he desired to assistance in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36- year- old winger was anticipated to function versus Zwolle however will not participate after feeling the impacts of an extreme week of training.

“I want to get even fitter before I start competitions. I had a very good training week, where I was able to do things to 100 per cent,” Robben informed Groningen’s main site.

“I’m truly in an excellent position, however playing a match is entirely various to training. After not having actually played football for a year, it is rational that you will experience some problems.

“That is part of the effort you make. The body responds to training, your body has to get used to it again. That is going well, but I thought it was still insufficient to play. I also want to feel 100 per cent that I am ready for competitions. For that, I want to complete more group training first.”