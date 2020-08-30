‘I want to be ref in my next life’ – FA Selangor’s B. Satiananthan livid after lacklustre draw

Selangor manager B. Satiananthan firmly insists that rumours of a brand-new head coach does not trouble him, after the Red Giants tape-recorded a dull draw versus PJCity

During the Malaysian competitors suspension, Selangor manager B. Satiananthan had actually been estimated as stating that his side would be gunning for a leading- 2 surface in the Malaysia Super League when competitors resume.

Team captain Taylor Regan then composed on his social networks that they intend to gather the optimum 21 points from the staying 7 league matches.

In the added to the league resumption, the Red Giants then won all 4 of the friendly matches they participated in.

But when the crunch time came, they failed. In their round 5 match at freshly- embraced house ground UiTM Stadium versus Petaling Jaya City (PJ City) on Saturday, a lacklustre Selangor might just summon a goalless draw versus the visitors.

Despite controling the match throughout with exceptional belongings versus an opposition that used little hazard, Satiananthan’s opponents stopped working to produce numerous significant possibilities to break the deadlock. They are now in 8th put on 6 points, 4 points adrift of 2nd- put Terengganu FC, with 6 league rounds staying. Furthermore, they have actually not won their last 4 matches.

However, the knowledgeable coach is determined that his charges are …