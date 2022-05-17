Hayk Mamijanyan, an MP from the “I have honor” faction, described his speech as a calm conversation, saying that he talks mainly with the citizens who are not with the movement yet.

“I want to understand, forgive me, that I am speaking to you, because we have a destiny, and the most important thing, we have a sorrow, a pain, it is the pain of our country, the pain of the future of our country. We share a destiny, but someone taught you to hate us, to deceive us, to say that they robbed for 30 years, but during 30 years of robbery we won two wars. He lied, he said that they robbed for 30 years, but in those 30 years the average pension increased 3 times, not by 3 thousand drams. The average salary has increased 3 times, and now I want to ask the people who are not standing next to us yet, do you live well?

Please turn it off right now and go open the door of your refrigerator. Do you live well? Well, not only in the refrigerator, you are right. Do you have a map in your hand? Open one more. Is Shushi ours, is Hadrut ours now? The people gathered here say that it is ours, but it is not ours according to your map. The Turk is sitting in Syunik and Gegharkunik with your map. Okay, put the map aside. Close your eyes, remember your friends in the yard, your relatives, brothers, your classmates, how many are not there, how many did he kill, and after that do you live well? I do not believe. How can you live well, if your Minister of Health is a lawyer, then how can you live well, if your Minister of Defense is a historian, and let me remind you, you do not have a Chief of General Staff, even though you are at war.

In the last 14 years, there has not been a case in your capital where more than 400 of your compatriots have been caught in one day, taken to a village, for nothing, just to be a patriot.

You and I gave the “premium” of those policemen. Today, according to my information, all the police officers received a bonus of 100% of their salary from our taxes. Well, there is still an Armenian home, let them enjoy it, because a few dozen policemen who commit hooliganism and savagery would do it without it, and no matter how much money you give to decent policemen, they will not become savages like you.

Do you remember when I said that he loves his seat more than the homeland, now let me prove that the contract soldier standing at the border now gets less than most of the policemen holding his power.

Then Mamijanyan called on the citizens to join the movement, and if they do not want to stand next to individuals speaking on the platform, let them stand next to the relatives of the boys killed in the war, the parents who are participating in the rally.

“Well, have you been so inspired by hatred towards some people that it is more than your patriotism? Do you hate some people more than you love your homeland? I do not believe that. Do you know why I ask you to come to the French Square, because I want when a stranger tells you that you lost the war, you can say I did not lose, my country did not lose, Nicole lost, and we We did something for him. “Once you come, it will be very important in the future. After this nightmare, whoever rules the country will always know that the power belongs to the people. Mamijanyan summed up his conversation.

Nelli BABAYAN