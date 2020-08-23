‘I want to achieve my positions retaining my Muslim identity’ – Middle East Monitor

A Muslim female has actually ended up being the very first hijab-wearing reporter to anchor a report on Scottish TELEVISION news, after a ten-year profession in journalism.

Tasnim Nazeer, 34, made history following her look on STV news reporting on the absence of assistance for bereaved households in Scotland.

She described how her efforts at networking to gain work experience or chances at watching were constantly dismissed due to the fact that she would not jeopardize her hijab.

“I’ve met certain individuals who made it very clear to me that broadcasting is not a space for visibly Muslim women. It is a space that is mainly for white privileged broadcasters and you see this every day on screen,” she stated.

Speaking to MEMO, she highlighted bias in the occupation regardless of her abundant profession in journalism concentrating on the Middle East and concerns such as oppression, corruption and criminal offense impacting underrepresented neighborhoods.

Her very first post was released in a worldwide Sri Lankan paper after the 2004 tsunami when she drew attention to the victims of the catastrophe who had actually still not gotten federal government help.

“The discrimination ended up being more obvious when I was freelancing within particular organisations where not a single black or Asian …