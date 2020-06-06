Click here to read the full article.

Paul McCartney posted an announcement of assist for protests for racial justice on Friday. “We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form,” he wrote. “We need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action.”

He additionally added hyperlinks to Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, the NAACP, Stand Up to Racism, Campaign Zero, and Community Justice Exchange.

McCartney then recounted a live performance the Beatles have been booked to play at Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl in 1964, and the way once they realized that it will be a segregated viewers they refused to play. “We never play to segregated audiences and we aren’t going to start now,” John Lennon said on the time. “I’d sooner lose our appearance money.” The live performance ended up being the primary nonsegregated viewers there. After that, the Beatles included a clause of their contracts guaranteeing audiences wouldn’t be segregated.

McCartney defined the band’s stance in a 1966 interview. “We weren’t into prejudice,” he mentioned. “We were always keen on mixed-race audiences. With that being our attitude, shared by all the group, we never wanted to play South Africa or any places where blacks would be separated. It wasn’t out of any goody-goody thing; we just thought, ‘Why should you separate black people from white? That’s stupid, isn’t it?’” And two years after that, he penned “Blackbird” as a tribute to the Civil Rights motion.

“I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before,” McCartney added in his put up. “I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”

Read Paul McCartney’s full assertion:

Love Paul McCartney

