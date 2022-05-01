During a rally of thousands in France Square, opposition figure Gegham Manukyan raised the flag of Artsakh, which opposition members and citizens carried in their heads during the entire protest march from Sardarapat to Yerevan.

“Hundreds of our compatriots were chanting Artsakh all the way from Sardarapat to Yerevan,” said Gegham Manukyan.

The opposition figure mentioned that the most heroic and brave people in the heroic battle of Sardarapat were Daniel Bek-Pirumyan, the most heroic was the Karabakh suicide squad, and now it is our turn to fight for Artsakh, for the Armenianness of Artsakh, for the statehood of Artsakh.

Gegham Manukyan introduced the young Armen to the participants of the rally, who had joined their march in Etchmiadzin with his mother and reached Yerevan.

“At a moment of rest I asked, Armen, why are you walking? I want to ask him the same question again now ․ “Dear Armen, why do you want to walk?” Said Gegham Manukyan, addressing the young man.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0o15lYYqZR8:

“I want to walk for my Armenia, Artsakh, my homeland, so that one day we can live in a powerful Artsakh, in Armenia,” the young man answered.

Armen’s words were greeted by thousands of citizens gathered in the square with applause and “Artsakh” chants.

“We all walked like Armeni-Armenians. We passed through Sardarapat, passed through villages, women and men were working all the way with their backs bent. Today is May 1, I take this opportunity to congratulate all our employees, whether they support us today or not, I congratulate them, I congratulate them on the liberation of their minds, so that they understand how the thousands who joined us understood that their “They cheated, they took to the streets with lies,” Gegham Manukyan continued.

The opposition figure mentioned that he was convinced that the current government would leave, he no longer had support even in the communities where he had gathered the most votes.

“One day they will make a movie on each other with perfect TVs. There is no other power to lie! Our compatriots stand up and say the same thing: we own our homeland. “And by the right of the owner we say Armenia without a Turk,” said Gegham Manukyan.