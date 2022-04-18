I appeal to our compatriots who have been disappointed and discouraged in this situation, it is not a solution in this situation. It is necessary to really wake up, get up or get out of that coma, said Aram Vardjanyan, a member of the “Hayastan” parliamentary faction, in a conversation with journalists in “Freedom” Square, referring to the struggle announced by the chairman of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan.

“We will not get out of this situation by despairing, humanly upset. “We really need to unite, be united, we will achieve our result,” said Aram Vardjanyan.



The deputy carries out the decentralized actions, the network struggle with his body and content, one of the manifestations of which is carried out by Arthur Vanetsyan himself.



“We are in a very difficult situation, I am sure that we will get out of this situation, such agendas, the” crooked “policy of the Republic of Armenia will not have a place in our reality,” Aram Vardjanyan said.