The parents of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war are carrying out an action in front of the RA General Prosecutor’s Office. They were met by the RA Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan.

“I understood your pain, your sorrow, that’s why I came down, I bow to you,” Arthur Davtyan, one of the parents, said.

He mentioned that when it comes to the criminal case, we are dealing with situations envisaged by the absolute law.

The Prosecutor General assured that no means of prosecutorial influence was delayed, and at this moment all possible tools are used to conduct an objective investigation, to give a final legal assessment.

“The problem arose when the Prime Minister said, ‘We could have prevented the war, which would have left us in the same situation, of course, without casualties,’ and they announced that this was enough to describe the accusation,” the prosecutor said. Then the parents of the fallen soldiers were indignant.

The prosecutor also stated that he had never said this out loud, but now he says that during the war he went with 40 prosecutors and served in the trench.

“I could have been your son’s place with the same success,” said Davtyan, addressing the victim’s parent.

The prosecutor suggested that they meet with 10 of the parents, talk in a calm situation, in such conditions it is impossible to get the answers to the questions, but the parents did not agree. They demanded to arrest Nikol Pashinyan.



