‘I Understand Why They’re Angry’

Sarah Iannarone, the self-described “antifa” prospect who is running versus Ted Wheeler to be mayor of Portland, Oregon, declined to condemn the rioters who have actually been strongly assaulting law enforcement officers in current months.

KGW Channel 8 Straight Talk host Laural Porter provided Iannarone what must have been an easy concern, asking her to knock the violence while not condemning the real demonstrations themselves. Even so, Iannarone might not bring herself to state that the violence being committed versus cops was incorrect.

Porter raised a current New York Times op-ed by Police Chief Chuck Lovell, who revealed compassion for Black Lives Matter protesters while likewise knocking violence.

“Police Chief Lovell is asking the community to denounce the late-night protests, the smaller group of protesters who are causing damage, setting fires, throwing bricks at officers. He and other black community leaders and activists say it’s taking away from the Black Lives Matter message,” Porter stated.

“He cited how people broke into the Justice Center, destroyed the first-floor interior, lit fires with people inside the building, there was looting and destruction,” she continued. “Another night, people screwed the doors of the North Precinct structure shut, barricaded entryways, lit fires with …