Two Armenians, Nver and Arthur, have taken an extreme step since early this morning, going on a hunger strike in Freedom Square, said Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service and leader of the Homeland party.

“I understand the pain and anger of the boys who lost many friends during the 44-day war.

The boys consider this step an adequate response to the situation. I urged them to stop the hunger strike.

We publish. Will there be an opportunity to communicate with the boys? Of course, I will not be satisfied with one call…

“We still have a long way to go,” said Arthur Vanetsyan, chairman of the Homeland party.