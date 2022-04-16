"I try to convey the words of my friends, Artsakh, Armenia, the love for the homeland." Vova Arzumanyan |: Morning:

E. The presentation of the collection “From the Edge of Cracked Walls” by Vova Arzumanyan, a member of the Union of Armenian Writers of Artsakh, Armenia and California, took place at the Charents Museum of Literature and Art.

The book contains the author’s prose-verse works, where, according to him, the solitary conversation of a person with the unusual silence of an old and colorless war, homeland, nature and love is summarized. The editor of the book is Doctor of Philology, Professor Laura Muradyan.

According to Ms. Muradyan, although this is the young writer’s fifth book, it already has great writing qualities and is a very serious application. “I am convinced that Vova Arzumanyan’s potential has yet to be revealed,” he added. According to the book’s editor, Vova’s prose is as original as poetry.

“This is my fifth book. An excerpt from the poetry section of the collection “Cracked Walls” was published in a separate book entitled “Scribbled gliding” in English and was distributed. I think that translations from Armenian contribute to the dissemination of works by contemporary Armenian writers. This book is very symbolic, it seems to complement the extract that was in my book Before Returning.

Just here, more broadly, through poetry, essays, stories, I try to convey the words of my friends, Artsakh, Armenia, the experiences of how love is drawn to the homeland and love is drawn from the homeland.

The book also includes award-winning works published in the press. I have tried to complete the Armenia-Artsakh unity, I also do not accept when people separate Armenia and Artsakh. “I think writers should also make changes in the thinking of our society through their works,” said the young writer.

The presentation of Vova Arzumanyan’s book was spiced with musical performances, readings of works from the book, speeches.

