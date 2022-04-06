Home Armenia “I took the brandy with” Vladimir Zhirinovsky “brand out of the bag.... Armenia “I took the brandy with” Vladimir Zhirinovsky “brand out of the bag. He was very happy. ” Bagratyan about Zhirinovsky | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 6, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “I took the brandy with” Vladimir Zhirinovsky “brand out of the bag. He was very happy. ” Bagratyan about Zhirinovsky | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The governor of Shirak enlightened the commissioners unaware of the problems in the disaster zone Morning: Armenia The White House. Russia must choose the default “use of foreign exchange reserves”. “Voice of America” | Morning: Armenia Aghvan Hovsepyan’s defense group submitted a motion to the RA Prosecutor General to lift the detention Morning: Recent Posts CNN rides in ambulance in country hard-hit by coronavirus ‘The crypto markets haven’t really reacted’ to Fed Chair Powell’s renomination: CoinDesk The issue of preservation of cultural heritage was also touched upon. The Armenian... The society should know about autism, understand that, yes, there are such people, imagine... Elizabeth Holmes: The rise and fall of Theranos and the woman behind it Most Popular Ali expressed hope that the trilateral meeting would be fruitful Before the meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with the President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel,... In the History Museum of Armenia will take place “Episodes of identity. Opening... On April 7, the Museum of History of Armenia will host "Episodes of Identity. Opening of the exhibition entitled "Jewelry". The exhibition includes jewelry... Gabriel Sargsyan won the title of vice-champion of the European Men’s Individual Chess Championship Gabriel Sargsyan, a member of the Armenian national team, won the title of European vice-champion at the European Men անհատ Individual Chess Championship in... NASA Hopes To Launch Moon Mission In June 2022 After an issue caused a scrub on Sunday, NASA planned to finish the Artemis moon rocket tanking test at Kennedy Space Center, but a... Jupiter’s Twin Spotted 17,000 Light-Years Away From Earth Jupiter's twin, circling 17,000 light-years away, has been discovered by astronomers. Jupiter is a remarkable planet in our Solar System, known for its brilliant...