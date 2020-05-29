‘I thought you were smarter than this?’: Ted Cruz mocked for criticising reporter’s ‘Obamagate’ question

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is as soon as once more carrying water for the person who steered his spouse was ugly and intimated that his father may need been concerned within the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

This time, Mr Cruz is defending President Donald Trump from reporters who were demanding a lucid clarification of “Obamagate.”

On Wednesday as America ticked previous the milestone for 100,000 useless on account of coronavirus and Minneapolis was set ablaze throughout anti-police brutality protests, Mr Trump was tweeting in regards to the conspiracy idea he hopes will assist him win reelection in November.





Recount editor John Heilemann replied to the tweet asking for clarification.

“Could you explain again exactly what it is? We’ll wait,” he wrote.

Mr Trump’s unwillingness – or incapacity – to really assemble and current an intelligible clarification for what “Obamagate” is definitely asserting has been exemplified at a few of the press conferences he is given since he first started tweeting in regards to the thriller scandal.

After claiming it was the “biggest political crime in American history” a reporter requested him to clarify. Mr Trump’s cryptic reply was “you know what the crime is.”

Rather than letting Mr Trump – who not solely defeated him but additionally repeatedly insulted him and his household – to fend for himself, Mr Cruz determined to step in to defend the president, responding to Mr Heilemann by asking “I thought that was a reporter’s job?”

This started a sequence of responses lashing out on the Texas senator.





“Sorry, I’m still busy reporting out Trump’s accusation that your father was involved in the killing of JFK,” Mr Heilemann replied.

Gary Whitta, a screenwriter and writer, referred to as Mr Cruz “a joke.”

“You think it’s a reporter’s job to chase down obvious (and deliberately vague) bats*** conspiracy theories propagated by a vicious and desperate lunatic? You really are a joke,” he stated.

David Weissman, a former Trump supporter turned critic, replied {that a} reporter’s job was to “ask questions to get the answers.”

“I thought you were smarter than this?” he requested.

Despite the troubling historical past Mr Cruz has with Mr Trump, he has been persistently defending “Obamagate” as a reputable scandal.

On Monday, Mr Cruz was having one other Twitter spat with Gabriel Sherman, a reporter from Vanity Fair, throughout which he elucidated on the alleged scandal, which revolves round Mr Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser, Michael Flynn.

“Serious questions for Trumpers: What is the scandal of unmasking an American official caught on an intercept discussing US sanctions policy with [the] Ambassador of a hostile foreign country that had just launched a massive cyber attack on our election?” Mr Sherman requested.

Mr Cruz replied with an precise description of the costs on the coronary heart of the alleged scandal.

“Uhh, [Michael Flynn] was the incoming National Security Advisor & a 3-star general. He’s SUPPOSED to discuss sanctions policy. That’s his job. The unmasking was part of outgoing admin launching a massive sting operation to try to entrap him,” Mr Cruz wrote. “Maybe this helps: imagine Bush doing [the] same to Obama.”

Essentially, Mr Cruz is alleging that the Obama administration set Mr Flynn as much as be caught in a perjury lure.

Flynn pleaded responsible twice to mendacity to the FBI. However, the Attorney General, William Barr, has sought to drop the case towards him after the president tweeted that Flynn had been handled “very unfairly”. The decide is reviewing the case earlier than making a call.

Flynn additionally lied to the vice chairman, Mike Pence, about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador to the US, main intelligence chiefs to worry he had made himself a possible goal for blackmail by the Kremlin.