“If the agreements reached in Moscow remain on paper, it may remain a consequence for Armenia. But if they are implemented, I do not rule out the use of sanctions against Armenia, because they are connected with the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war. “We are obviously violating neutrality in favor of Russia,” Boris Navasardyan, president of the Yerevan Press Club, told A1 +, referring to a statement signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
BNavasardyan also does not rule out that Pashinyan’s visit to Moscow as a mediator will be more interested in advancing Azerbaijan’s agenda. But if Armenia conducted the right diplomacy, the EU could neutralize Azerbaijan’s agenda of acting from a strong position. Meanwhile, according to Navasardyan, we may have losses of EU support.
Referring to the sit-in strike in Freedom Square demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation, BJNavasardyan says that the opposition can succeed only in one case, if it receives Moscow’s support. “But I think he does not have that support, as Moscow is completely satisfied with how the authorities fulfill their wishes,” BJNavasardyan concluded.
Details in the video.
