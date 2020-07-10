I teach public school. I love my students. I don’t want to die

For some schools, particularly in the South and West, “this fall” means a school year that always starts several short weeks from now, in August. I am an ESL teacher in New York City, where in fact the school year starts a little later, but that additional time won’t mean much if teachers and staff are not consulted about how precisely to feel safe — or supplied with the necessary support and supplies to be as careful as possible in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

We want to be there for the children, especially now. But that will be there for us — the educators? The ones who, as well as other school staff, are literally being asked to risk our lives so the economy could return back to normal?

My own community is in a process of reopening, but states over the nation are experiencing surges in cases and a strain on medical resources — plus some are returning to an even more locked-down approach. As school boards here and elsewhere scramble to come up with a policy for returning to school this fall , so when President Donald Trump and his administration are starting to apply forceful political and funding-contingent pressure to states to open their schools for in-person instruction, one voice glaringly omitted of the conversation with public officials has been the teachers’.

With a fiscal crisis upon us, once again teachers are being called on to make things right. The essential educators of your kids are being drafted — willingly or perhaps not — to serve with this pandemic. No matter your geographical area, why not ask a pool of educators for their a few ideas? Here’s mine: combine a restricted in-person curriculum with on the web learning and prevent pretending that there’s a one-size-fits-all solution which will work for a whole state, notably less the entire country.

First off, yes, students need to reunite to school in person for some reason, especially the small ones. You cannot have a meaningful connection with your teacher if you have never met them face-to-face and those face to face connections are irreplaceable. This might mean having staggered in-person orientations of classes and not returning to the classroom until teachers and students feel ready. Some school days should be virtual.

Schools which are already overcrowded cannot simply have classes in the cafeteria and gymnasium to allow for social distancing. Other facilities will require to be properly used if in-person teaching is adopted. Federally funded buildings such as libraries, community centers and unused government office buildings are potential alternatives to enable students to have additional room. They can also be spaces to provide activities or childcare for students if they are not in school.

These changes need to be made before school starts. In addition, we cannot reunite without the necessary supplies, facilities and healthcare workers in position. Some students (and teachers) are traumatized by the dislocation and maybe personal losses from the pandemic and certainly will also need additional support before even attempting to return to a class room. Mindfulness and meditation should really be part of the curriculum.

No you need to be able to enter a school with no their temperature taken. Masks and hand sanitizer need to be provided, a thing that seems obvious but can not just be assumed in a method where teachers and parents often have to donate their own money for basic supplies

Will teachers have to use their own money to ensure their own safety and that of the others?

Meanwhile, not all changes are fundamentally bad. Why not get this to school year a time to assign more books compiled by Black Americans and other folks of color? A post-Covid-19 class room, in person and online, must surely invite discussion of Black Lives Matter; the protests have affected young ones and their parents and undoubtedly, the ravages of the pandemic have fallen disproportionately on Black and brown Americans.

The main point here is that every school within each district will have to come up with what realy works best for them — this can’t be another top-down decision but a matter of working within the neighborhood communities to see what fits most readily useful. What schools need from the top is support, flexibility and money — perhaps not control. Just as cities are working to restructure police departments to include community input, we truly need to redesign schools to include the valuable insight that only class room teachers provides.

For example, students with special needs will need more structure and hands-on time than other students. For some, it will be a split session, for the others alternating days or weeks to make sure that students have face time (and perhaps not FaceTime) making use of their peers. But I know firsthand that schools are notoriously difficult places to control. As a middle school teacher, I am concerned about potential behavior dilemmas associated with masks and social distance. What protocols will undoubtedly be in place when kids’ hormones eventually lead to fights and heated arguments? There are so many unanswered questions.

I realize that we are all desperate to return back to normal. But there is absolutely no normal anymore. The rules that were once in place no further apply. We as teachers love the kids, but they aren’t ours, even though we frequently think of them that way. Small children need love and affection and teachers just can’t have them lay on their laps and make everything okay. We can not wipe their noses or hug them, and we can not provide for our very own families if we are afraid and anxiety-ridden every day of the school year.

Perhaps the new normal means considering teachers in a new light. The parents among you have all had a glimpse these last month or two of what our job entails. If you want us to continue carrying it out, it’s time for you as well as your elected officials to assist us to ensure that we have been as safe and comfortable at school as you hope your kids to be.