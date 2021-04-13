I still trust vaccines to suppress emergence of more variants: Physicians

Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU physician at Cambridge Health Alliance, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Called Police To Their Home 9 Times!
New reports revealed that the police have been called to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s house nine times in nine months due to security...
The idea of a vaccine passport is a misnomer: Eric Feldman
University of Pennsylvania's Eric Feldman joined Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Emily McCormick to break down the legality of vaccine passports.
President Biden says war against the coronavirus pandemic is ‘far from won’
Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro, Seana Smith, and Jessica Smith discuss the latest statements from President Biden regarding the coronavirus pandemic as he increases his...
Ian Somerhalder GUSHES Over TVD ‘Marital’ Bond With Paul Wesley!
In a new interview, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley opened up about their friendship, their new joint business venture, and a possible return to...
Video shows stern of ship dislodged from Suez Canal bank
The Ever Given ship blocking the Suez Canal has been mostly dislodged as authorities plan to fully refloat it at high tide, the chairman...