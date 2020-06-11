‘I should not have been there’: America’s top military official says Trump’s DC walk and photo op was a mistake

The US’ top military official regrets taking part in President Donald Trump’s photo op walk across Lafayette Square on 1 June.
General Mark A Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said: “I should not have been there.”
“My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” he continued.
“As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from,” he said in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defence University.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.