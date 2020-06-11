‘I should not have been there’: America’s top military official says Trump’s DC walk and photo op was a mistake

The US’ top military official regrets taking part in President Donald Trump’s photo op walk across Lafayette Square on 1 June.

General Mark A Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said: “I should not have been there.”

“My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” he continued.

“As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from,” he said in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defence University.

More follows…