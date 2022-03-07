RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan visited a number of communities of Vayots Dzor region to get acquainted with the problems on the spot. During the visit, the Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Vayots Dzor Davit Sargsyan and the head of Aren enlarged community Husik Sahakyan.

During the meeting with the residents of the border village of Khachik, the villagers presented to the Minister the issues of vital importance for the community, from which the most important were the supply of irrigation water and the security of agricultural activities. During the conversation with the Minister, they also talked about the need for housing, job creation, and discussed the short-term and long-term development programs of the community.

The residents of the community have submitted a number of proposals, including the establishment of a processing plant for the effective sale of the community’s agricultural products. In order to create additional jobs in order to ensure the employment of women in the village, the Minister proposed to consider the possibility of creating garment factories and remote jobs in the community.

In response to the words of gratitude of the villagers for getting acquainted with their concerns, Vahan Kerobyan said ․ “I thank you for living in this border village, և not only do you live, you also serve. I also serve you, and I have come here to get acquainted with your problems, to try to find their solutions. ”

Then the Minister of Economy visited the cattle building being built in the community with state support, which will be ready in about half a year.

Vahan Kerobyan met with Karen Mkhitaryan, who had returned from Switzerland, and his foreign colleague Jean Paul, to discuss glaming opportunities in the Areni community. This will contribute to the tourist attractiveness of the region, increase tourist flows, as well as create new jobs.

In Aghavnadzor community, the Minister of Economy met with winemakers and winemakers. The mayor of Vayk Mkhitar Matosyan was also present at the meeting. The issue of effective organization of grape procurement was discussed, one of the important components of which is the regulation of contractual relations between grape growers and “processing companies”. The importance of land reform was emphasized.

The participants of the meeting made a number of proposals, in particular, on the establishment of cooperatives, the organization of marketing of local wine products, raising the awareness and promotion of Armenian wines in foreign markets.

Minister Kerobyan continued his visit to Vayots Dzor with a meeting with the residents of Herher community, during which the settlement of the irrigation problem was also mentioned as a key issue, and road construction was emphasized. The issues of development of perspective directions in the community were also touched upon. The Minister was presented a community investment program.

“The inhabitants of Herher were very impressive, all of them literate, hardworking, deeply understanding and optimistic about the problems of our country. By the way, it was the only village where there was a woman during the meeting with the villagers. “I think that from now on, equal participation of women in such meetings should be insisted on,” the minister said.

Vahan Kerobyan spoke to the villagers about the importance of ensuring the country’s food security and urged them to cultivate as much land as possible.

In Karmrashen community, Vahan Kerobyan visited a large cattle building, where about 200 heads of “Abergin Angus” cattle are kept. The Minister presented to the farmers the state support programs implemented in the field of animal husbandry and urged them to use those programs.

The last stop of the visit of the Minister of Economy to Vayots Dzor region was the city of Jermuk, where a meeting was organized with the representatives of the community council, sanatorium, hotel and tourism. The head of Jermuk community Vahagn Arsenyan also took part in the meeting. The problems of Jermuk և development opportunities were discussed. To determine whether to consider Jermuk as a city of resort tourism, young tourists, or are there other, more promising areas of development, Vahan Kerobyan suggested conducting an analysis with the support of a consulting company. The issues of extension of the active working season of Jermuk sanatoriums, development of the city infrastructure, improvement of the quality of the service sphere were also discussed.

Noting that recently many foreign citizens and companies are moving to Armenia to work here, the Minister suggested considering the option of creating comfortable conditions for the latter in Jermuk, using various marketing tools, increasing the attractiveness of the city.