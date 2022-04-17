Many citizens and public figures responded to the call of the leader of the “Fatherland” party Arthur Vanetsyan to come to Freedom Square, here is also the Honored Pedagogue of the Republic of Armenia, professor of Yerjan State University Gurgen Melikyan.

“We will not let Artsakh be handed over, everyone will definitely stand up, we have no right to lose to the anti-national type,” he told Aysor.am.

“I remember in 1988 how we used to sit in Freedom Square for days, now we have to do the same, only I will be absent tomorrow, I will go to Artsakh, we must provide support. “We must carry out our struggle on two fronts,” he said.

The professor says that with his presence he hopes to inspire faith in the youth, not to despair, to continue the struggle for Artsakh and statehood.

“Dareh Vshtasp says, ‘Keep my country away from the enemy, from lies, from drought, I add, from the drought of caring values.’ Now these three are ruling our country, we must get rid of them. “Our nation will find itself again, I believe,” Melikyan said.