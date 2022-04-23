"I really do not regret that I did not use force against our deceived people" ․ Serzh Sargsyan |: Morning:

“I regret that the wish I sent in 2018 is even more urgent today,” the third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated at the Republic Square, referring to his statement wishing our country peace, harmony and logic.

To the reminder, on the day of his resignation in 2018, the people were rejoicing և to the question, how did he feel then ինչ what does he feel now, Serzh Sargsyan answered և “I would like our people to rejoice today, to rejoice in that period for building a better country, a more prosperous Armenia, a stronger army, a safer Artsakh, but, unfortunately, the people rejoicing in 2018 are now mourning twice over. “In triple Yerablur, he mourns the loss of a part of Artsakh, he mourns for our defenseless borders, for the disbanded army.

To the question, did he not regret that in March-April 2018 he did not use force against the people, he took this step, Serzh Sargsyan answered ․ “In reality, I have no regrets, but if I could predict this whole disaster, maybe in March-April 2018 I would have acted differently. I really have no regrets that I did not use force against our deceived people. I would just like the demanding people of 2018 to make the same demands today. “

To the question, what does he think about the statements about fraternity with the Turks, Serzh Sargsyan answered ․ “I talk about what I think. Explain to people whether it is good or bad. “I have nothing to think about there.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan