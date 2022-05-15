Home Armenia I presented the political developments in Armenia in the last year in... Armenia I presented the political developments in Armenia in the last year in Quebec ․ Arman Yeghoyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 37,623 visits, 2022-05-14according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Everyone who knows me knows perfectly well that I did not commit any illegal act. Avetik Chalabyan |: Morning Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan published the action plan for the next two days Morning Armenia Serzh Srapionyan. “A cultural figure must know the difference between nationalist and nationalist political terms.” Morning Recent Posts Until people see the complete picture of tomorrow offered to them, they will not... “If you took our children, why did you give my land to the Turks?”... Worldometers: Armenia ranks 7th in world with record one-day spike in coronavirus cases –... Pashinyan congratulates Macron on re-election as President of France Morning: Giuliani on the memory of 9/11 that sticks with him every day Most Popular From which places will the car races start tomorrow? NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan informs that on May 16, at 08:00, the car races will start from the following 4 places. 1. Ashtarak Highway,... From Tuesday we will give a completely new impetus to the movement ․ ... "We will give a new impetus to the resistance movement and struggle. Large-scale actions of disobedience must start at 08:00 in the morning," Ishkhan... All the culprits who sacrificed thousands of our boys, then announced that they might... During the rally in France Square, the leader of the NA "I have honor" faction, the leader of the "Homeland" party Arthur Vanetsyan told... The army must be not only defensive, but also, if necessary, offensive. Ishkhan... "This government is catastrophic for Artsakh, Armenia and the Armenians. "The force symbol of defeat and war must leave, it can not ensure... “Stop serving Pashinyan, finance” fake factories “․ come to your senses “․ ... "Special warnings are given to the oligarchs who serve Nikol, who are the backbone of his power, their names are known to everyone: come...