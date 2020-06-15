I paid an Etsy psychic to draw my soulmate

It’s been 87 days since Governor Andrew Cuomo issued social-distancing guidelines in New York. Eighty-seven days trying to read the books gathering dust on my shelves rather than staring at the wall. Eighty-seven days mindlessly scrolling through TikTok and dating apps for some kind of reprieve from the lonesome dread occupying my everyday life. And at the very least 87 days since I last continued a date. So when I saw a viral TikTok over the week-end from a girl who paid an Etsy psychic to draw her soulmate, I knew I needed to follow suit.

Over the last few weeks, ThePsychicArtist on Etsy has received lots of attention from TikTok users around the world, myself included — enough attention for the psychic to launch their very own account on the platform advertising their work. For around $30, your name, and your birthdate, the psychic will sketch a portrait of your soulmate in 24 hours. This 24-hour reveal is a common TikTok trope. The platform is plagued by videos of users making tie-dye shirts or coloring their hair, only to reveal the outcomes the following day. So it’s wise that these psychic drawings have grown to be somewhat of a trend.

In the videos, which are often found underneath the #psychicartist hashtag on TikTok, users stand in front of their portraits reading the psychic’s descriptions and asking for their followers to help them find the mysterious person depicted in the sketches. There are an amount of Etsy psychics from whom people can commission portraits. Some seem like real sketches, while others seem like photos grabbed from Google Image search and edited to seem like drawings. Still, that didn’t stop me.

“I’m wearing my rose quartz and everything,” one user said in a video before she opened her portrait. “I need love! Oh, my god, I need it!”

Seeing that I’ve been cooped up in my apartment the past few months, I was eager to know exactly who I’m supposed to spend the remainder of my life with. When ordering the portrait, my thinking went the following: “If I already know what my soulmate looks like, then, in some strange way, I’m capable of speedrunning the dating process. The coronavirus has already set me back a few months, so why not give it a shot.”

So, I navigated to ThePsychicArtist’s Etsy page Friday afternoon and placed an order for a portrait, ensuring to complete all of the correct identifying details about myself. The next morning, I woke up to a long Etsy message describing this as yet not known man that included a file along with his portrait.

The psychic told me fundamentally everything I wanted to hear! He’s “stylish” and I will “discover the luxurious life” with him. “He is exuberant and will definitely be the change you were looking for,” among other activities. But regrettably, I won’t meet him for still another 18 months because our “vibration levels aren’t aligned and calibrated towards each other.”

Please know that by releasing these records, I’m putting myself in danger. “The information you received is confidential and you should not release to any other soul because the consequences could lead to an energy blockage of your aura and it will interfere with the connection between you and him,” the psychic explained. Still, I feel confident in my decision to release this portrait considering that the TikTok users participating in this trend seem to be doing alright.

Anyways, if you know this person, maybe reach out.