“I officially declare that in these 1.5 years they have not given up to strengthen the borders, to restore the fighting efficiency of the army. “Let them not talk too much,” Seyran Ohanyan, former Minister of Defense and member of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly, stated today at a briefing with journalists in Freedom Square.

“If Nikol Pashinyan is trying to scare the people and say that not going to peace is a war, then what has he done so that there is no war, so that the army’s combat effectiveness is restored?” “They did nothing, I say with sorrow,” Seyran Ohanyan added. According to him, these and similar protests are aimed at forming a resistance movement and not allowing Armenia to be taken under Turkish rule.

It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” bloc and a number of other politicians are holding a sit-in strike in Freedom Square from today ․ For a moment the police dragged the citizens. The journalists inquired whether the actions of the NA opposition factions were agreed or that this was spontaneous. “This movement is not a movement of one person or force, one day. “We must unite with all our might,” Seyran Ohanyan answered.

Luiza SUKIASYAN